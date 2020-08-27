Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

