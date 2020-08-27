Northcoast Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

TJX Companies stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

