DA Davidson Comments on L Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

