DA Davidson Comments on L Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Earnings History and Estimates for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FORTESCUE METAL/S Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share
FORTESCUE METAL/S Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst
Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc.
Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc.
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Cut by Analyst
Northcoast Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc
Northcoast Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc
DA Davidson Comments on L Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on L Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report