Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Southside Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $944.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

