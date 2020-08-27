DA Davidson Weighs in on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

