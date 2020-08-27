Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $577.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.