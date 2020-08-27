Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Decreased by Analyst

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNO. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

VNO stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

