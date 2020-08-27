Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gap Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after acquiring an additional 844,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,019,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

