Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Increased by Analyst

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – BWS Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

In related news, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

