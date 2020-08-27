Hormel Foods Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRL. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of HRL opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

