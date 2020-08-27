Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

