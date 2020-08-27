Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Raised to $19.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

