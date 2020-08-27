Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Raised to $19.00

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

