ATB Capital Increases Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$6.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

HNL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of HNL opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 million and a PE ratio of -18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,400. Also, Director Roderick William Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,100.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

