CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CWX opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.08 million and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.44.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$412.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

