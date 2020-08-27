American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.40

News stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s ranking:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

