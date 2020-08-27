AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Media stories about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AstraZeneca's score:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Oddo Securities lowered AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,599 ($112.36) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,621.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,048.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

