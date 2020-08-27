BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted BAE Systems’ ranking:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 537.20 ($7.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 532.74. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.26%.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.30).

In other news, insider Roger Carr acquired 40,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £199,891.78 ($261,194.02). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,638.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 40,636 shares of company stock worth $20,034,386 over the last ninety days.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

