Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earns News Sentiment Score of -2.14

Media coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BDIC stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

