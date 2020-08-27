Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Netflix’s score:

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $547.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.22. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.