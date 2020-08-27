Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Northern Trust earned a news sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NTRS stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

