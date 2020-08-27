Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news sentiment score of -3.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s ranking:

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,683.08 ($61.19).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,696 ($61.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,741.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,170.54. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.13), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($761,172.46).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.