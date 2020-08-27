Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.29

News headlines about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

