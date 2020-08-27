HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Media coverage about HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a media sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $27.00 on Thursday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

