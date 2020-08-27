Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.57

Media stories about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TMG opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. Thermal Energy International has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

