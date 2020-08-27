Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Up 9.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 338,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 121,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Specifically, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

