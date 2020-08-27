Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Up 11.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.56 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 604,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 599,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

