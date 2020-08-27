Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.85, but opened at $65.95. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 4,895 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

