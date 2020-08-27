Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$20.70 and last traded at C$101.67, with a volume of 2160903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total value of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total value of C$715,978.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,540.09. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

