Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $144.00. The stock traded as high as $130.94 and last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 10785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.
In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $52,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,120,911. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)
Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.
