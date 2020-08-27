Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $144.00. The stock traded as high as $130.94 and last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 10785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $52,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,120,911. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pegasystems by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $2,011,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

