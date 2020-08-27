First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $78.76 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 27314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra downgraded First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

