Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 103402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.50. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

