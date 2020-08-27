Ovid Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,720 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 825% compared to the typical volume of 186 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,273 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

