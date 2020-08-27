Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,459% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $123,498.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,443. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,665,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

