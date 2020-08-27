Northwest Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 952 call options on the company. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

