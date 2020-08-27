Golar LNG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,077 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Golar LNG by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

