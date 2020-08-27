Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,505 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,219% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

LX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

LexinFintech stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

