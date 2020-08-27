Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.20 ($46.12).

Shares of ETR:CCAP opened at €16.50 ($19.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.47. Corestate Capital has a 1 year low of €14.92 ($17.55) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

