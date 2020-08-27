Extraction Oil & Gas (VVUSQ) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: VVUSQ) is one of 640 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Extraction Oil & Gas to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -39.28% N/A -12.18% Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors -3,279.55% -188.38% -31.64%

7.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors 7092 19429 37207 1485 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $69.76 million -$31.50 million -0.03 Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors $2.07 billion $254.50 million -1.05

Extraction Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas rivals beat Extraction Oil & Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and bariatric surgery; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; and Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. On July 7, 2020, VIVUS, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

