Reviewing Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) and Cogent Communications (OTCMKTS:CCOI)

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Towerstream and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Towerstream.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54%

Volatility & Risk

Towerstream has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Towerstream and Cogent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $24.60 million 0.01 -$10.21 million N/A N/A Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.71 $37.52 million $0.76 86.84

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Towerstream.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Towerstream on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

