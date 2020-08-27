Financial Contrast: Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Ceapro (NASDAQ:CRPOF)

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beigene and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -620.47% -72.94% -48.65% Ceapro 14.39% 9.77% 8.03%

This table compares Beigene and Ceapro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $428.21 million 52.40 -$948.63 million ($15.80) -15.78 Ceapro $9.71 million 5.19 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Ceapro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beigene.

Volatility & Risk

Beigene has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beigene and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 0 5 8 0 2.62 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beigene currently has a consensus target price of $215.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Beigene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beigene is more favorable than Ceapro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Beigene shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Beigene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company specializes in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology, and process engineering in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals, and drug-delivery solutions. Ceapro was founded on January 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

