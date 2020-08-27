Financial Contrast: Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) vs. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Biosciences 37.11% 139.51% 37.87% INmune Bio N/A -41.39% -39.60%

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Biosciences $356.07 million 3.80 $89.83 million $1.23 15.38 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -12.24

Coherus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coherus Biosciences and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Biosciences 0 2 6 0 2.75 INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.56%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.23%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Coherus Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats INmune Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

