$50.80 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post sales of $50.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $205.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $210.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.45 million, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $196.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $92,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,035. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 493.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 877,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,998,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,495,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKFN stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

