NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) & Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -0.36% 8.33% 3.46% Irhythm Technologies -28.50% -50.23% -22.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NuVasive and Irhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 6 9 0 2.50 Irhythm Technologies 0 0 10 0 3.00

NuVasive presently has a consensus price target of $71.31, suggesting a potential upside of 39.77%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $178.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.98%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Irhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.24 $65.23 million $2.47 20.66 Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 27.46 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -99.54

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NuVasive beats Irhythm Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

