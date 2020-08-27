Comparing KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ADOCIA/S and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOCIA/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

ADOCIA/S has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADOCIA/S and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOCIA/S N/A N/A N/A KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADOCIA/S and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOCIA/S $2.37 million 33.60 -$20.83 million ($2.97) -3.85 KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR $1.40 billion 5.03 $639.52 million $3.14 17.63

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ADOCIA/S. ADOCIA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR beats ADOCIA/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADOCIA/S Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs; HinsBet U100, a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide; and BioChaperone Human Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon. It is also developing BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide that are combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s; BioChaperone Teduglutide, an aqueous formulation of teduglutide, a GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP-1, a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks. The company operates 68 terminals in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a combined storage capacity of 37.0 million cubic meters. It serves national and international producers, distributors, and traders of liquid bulk products. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

