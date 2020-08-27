Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) vs. Oaktree Strategic Income (OTCMKTS:OCSI) Head to Head Survey

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Oaktree Strategic Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.61 $516.34 million N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income $49.63 million 3.94 $6.97 million $0.72 9.22

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Oaktree Strategic Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% Oaktree Strategic Income -44.37% 6.82% 2.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

