Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sompo and Udg Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.60 billion 0.40 $1.13 billion $1.73 10.75 Udg Healthcare $1.32 billion 1.61 $3.80 million N/A N/A

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Udg Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sompo and Udg Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Udg Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Udg Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.25% 7.99% 1.14% Udg Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udg Healthcare has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sompo beats Udg Healthcare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities. It also offers asset management and defined contribution pension fund management services; roadside assistance services; home remodeling services; and nursing care and healthcare services, including facility based care, homecare, and adult day care services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and serialization solutions. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

