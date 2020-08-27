Financial Survey: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Sutro Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 65.46 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -40.60 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 7.84 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -3.84

Sutro Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -107.96% -17.78% -11.18% Sutro Biopharma -43.34% -53.40% -34.91%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.72%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Sutro Biopharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

