Traders Purchase Large Volume of Village Farms International Call Options (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

