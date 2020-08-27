Traders Purchase Large Volume of Village Farms International Call Options (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.
VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VFF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $12.53.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
