Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.73 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $236.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.19 million. Masimo posted sales of $229.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $218.23 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Village Farms International Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Village Farms International Call Options
Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.73 Million
Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.73 Million
$227.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
$227.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp This Quarter
$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp This Quarter
Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp
Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report