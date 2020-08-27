$227.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post sales of $227.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.71 million and the lowest is $224.70 million. ExlService reported sales of $251.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $931.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $937.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

ExlService stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in ExlService by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ExlService by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

